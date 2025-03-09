Lights Blank Rowdies, 1-0

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-0 on Saturday night at Cashman Field in the Home Opener behind Christian Pinzon's 74th minute goal.

Recap:

After a cagey first half that saw few quality chances for either side, the teams entered the locker rooms knotted at zero. The second half was shaping up to look similar, but then Tampa Bay goalkeeper Dante Campisi fired a clearance straight off his own defender with 15 minutes remaining. The ball ricocheted back towards his own goal, a gift for an onrushing Christian Pinzon to tap into the net.

After a late flurry of action that included a good chance for Rodriguez to double the lead before the Rowdies hit the crossbar with the last play of the match, the Lights ultimately held on for the 1-0 win and all three points.

Box Score Summary:

Lights Starting XI:

Ammeter (GK), Singer, Gartig, Jones, Noel (c), Chattha (Pearson 73'), Gyau (Brewer 65'), Nigro, Azcona, Pinzon, Rodriguez

Rowdies Starting XI:

Campisi (GK), Wyke, Castellanos, Guillen, Niyongabire, Bodily, Crisostomo (Moon 78'), MacPherson, Pacius (Hilton 71'), Bassett, Arteaga

Goals:

LV - Christian Pinzon - 74'

Discipline:

TBR - Yellow, Cameron MacPherson - 49'

LV - Yellow, Edison Azcona - 73'

LV - Yellow, Christian Pinzon - 86'

LV - Yellow, Shaft Brewer Jr. - 89'

LV - Yellow, Johnny Rodriguez - 90+1'

Next Up

The Lights are back at home next Saturday, March 15 against New Mexico United.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams since Las Vegas eliminated New Mexico in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinal. It will also be the first time that former Head Coach Dennis Sanchez returns to Cashman Field, this time in charge of the opposing team.

