Switchbacks Earn a Draw on the Road Against El Paso Locomotive

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks started the 2025 season on the road against El Paso Locomotive, ending with a final score of 2-2.

The Switchbacks were given an early chance to put themselves on the scoreboard when #22 Marco Micaletto was fouled inside the attacking box. Just two minutes into the match, Micaletto stepped up to take the penalty kick. With precision and composure, he sent the ball low and to the bottom left corner of the net, giving the Switchbacks an early 1-0 lead.

However, El Paso responded just before halftime, leveling the score in the 43rd minute. #8 Frank Daroma ran into the box, but the Switchbacks' defense quickly closed in on him, applying pressure. This forced Daroma to pass the ball to #10 Amando Moreno, who was positioned just outside the top of the box. Moreno sent the ball into the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1 just before the break.

The second half saw several key substitutions for the Switchbacks, with #34 Charlie Adams, #11 Quenzi Huerman, and #7 Jonas Fjeldberg entering the match in the 69th minute, bringing fresh energy to the team. Only five minutes later, Adams delivered a well-placed pass from the center line to Fjeldberg, who began to drive the ball just outside the 18-yard box. Fjeldberg, finding the perfect opportunity, took a shot towards the net. However, the ball deflected off the back of El Paso defender #5 Tony Alfaro, redirecting it over the head of the El Paso goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the net. The fortunate deflection gave the Switchbacks a 2-1 lead.

As the clock was getting closer and closer to the end of extra time, the atmosphere was at an all-time high. In the 92', El Paso tied the scoreboard again with a goal from #13 Andy Cabrera. #20 Daniel Carter spun around in the box, passed the ball to Cabrera and sent it into the net, finishing the game in a tie.

Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) ELP: Jahmali Waite: (0)

Goals: COS: Micaletto (PK) (2'), Fjeldberg (A:Adams) (74') ELP: Moreno (A:Daroma) (43'), Cabrera (A: Carter) (92')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Hanya (29'), Ward (31'), Mahoney (36'), Real (39'), ELP: YC: Quezada (14'), Ruiz (49'), Moreno (84')

