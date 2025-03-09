A Historic Night: Lexington Sporting Club Wins USL Championship Debut in Front of Record Crowd

Lexington Sporting Club kicked off its USL Championship era with a 2-0 victory over Hartford Athletic in front of a record-breaking crowd at Lexington SC Stadium. The match was not only the club's debut in USL Championship but also marked the head coaching debut of Terry Boss, who guided his team to a historic win in front of an electric home crowd.

The excitement was palpable from the start as Joe Hafferty (#6) scored the first-ever USL Championship goal for Lexington in the 9th minute, setting the tone for the match. Defender Kieran Sargeant (#24) stood out with a commanding performance at the back and contributed offensively, nearly creating a goal off a dangerous corner in the 18th minute. LSC dominated possession, limiting Hartford's attacking chances throughout the match.

In the 80th minute, Eliot Goldthorp (#37) sealed the victory with a calm finish off an assist from Braudilio Rodrigues (#72). As frustration grew for Hartford, Emmanuel Samadia (#19) received a red card in stoppage time, reducing them to 10 men.

The final whistle marked a historic moment for both the team and Head Coach Terry Boss, who began his tenure with a memorable win. With a record-setting crowd, an inspiring team performance, and history made, Lexington SC's USL Championship era is off to a thrilling start.

Looking ahead, Lexington SC's men's team will travel to Orange County to take on Orange County SC at 10:30 EST at Champions Stadium.

