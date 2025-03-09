Republic FC Edges New Mexico United, 2-1

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In front of a sold-out crowd at Heart Health Park, Republic FC opened the 2025 campaign with a thrilling come-from-behind win against New Mexico United, 2-1. After the visitors scored the opening goal, the Indomitable Club lived up to its name by finding the back of the net on either side of the break to secure all three points in its first match under Head Coach Neill Collins.

Russell Cicerone brought the match level by converting a penalty, while Scottish striker Lewis Jamieson became the 18th player to score in his Republic FC debut. The night also marked a fantastic performance for Sacramento native Blake Willey, who became the club's second youngest player to start in a season opener.

New Mexico would strike first in the 21st minute when Greg Hurst dribbled into the box for a shot. Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello got a foot to the ball, but it found the back of the net for the first score of the night.

Republic FC pulled even just before the half. After stealing the ball from his defender, Lewis Jamieson was brought down inside the box and awarded a penalty. Following a red card and a yellow card issued to New Mexico, Russell Cicerone stepped up to the spot and gave Sacramento its first score of the 2025 campaign.

Just on the other side of the break, Jamieson became the 18th player to score in his Republic FC debut as he collected a header that bounced off the post. With the goal, club debutants have now scored in the last five season openers.

New Mexico nearly leveled the score in the 70th minute as Greg Hurst got his head to a corner, but the attempt grazed the post before going out for a goal kick.

Homegrown midfielder Blake Willey became the second youngest player in club history to start on opening night (17 years, 10 months, 10 days), and impressed with four tackles won and five of seven duels won.

Following next week's bye, the Indomitable Club will return to action on Saturday, March 22 against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 1 New Mexico United

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

March 8, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (penalty) 45', Lewis Jamieson 47' ; NM - Greg Hurst (Mukwelle Akale) 21'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Blake Willey (caution) 2', Nick Ross (caution) 60'; NM - Tomas Pondeca (caution) 27', Kalen Ryden (ejection) 43', Marlon Vargas (caution) 45', Technical Staff (caution) 58', McKinze Gaines (caution) 60', Chris Gloster (caution) 71', Sergio Rivas (caution) 78'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C) (AJ Edwards 82'), Freddy Kleemann, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Ryan Spaulding (Dominik Wanner 35'), Blake Willey (Sebastian Herrera 68'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone, Lewis Jamieson (Cristian Parano 68')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Justin Portillo, Trevor Amann, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 19, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 3, Fouls: 23, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0

New Mexico United: Alex Tambakis, Chris Gloster, Kalen Ryden (C), Talen Maples, Will Seymore (Jaylin Lindsey 79'), McKinze Gaines (Luiz Fernando 67'), Zico Bailey, Tomas Pondeca (Sergio Rivas 46'), Marlon Vegas (Anthony Herbert 45'), Mukwelle Akale, Greg Hurst (Daniel Bruce 79')

Unused Substitutes: Gedion Zelalem, Kris Shakes

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 4, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1

