Las Vegas Lights FC Edged, 3-2, by New Mexico United

March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS (Thursday) - Las Vegas Lights FC lost 3-2 to New Mexico United on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

Recap:

After a scoreless first half, the teams traded goals in the second half in dramatic fashion.

First, New Mexico stormed out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from McKinze Gaines and Greg Hurst in the 52nd and 69th minutes, respectively.

Then, after the Lights made some aggressive substitutions, the home team mounted an epic comeback. Valentin Noel set up Johnny Rodriguez to pull one goal back in the 72nd minute before Joe Gyau scored an incredible long-range strike in the 90th minute to equalize.

However, after Rodriguez skewed a good chance to win the match wide early in stoppage time, New Mexico won the game by scrambling a corner kick over the line on the last play of the match.

Media Assets:

Midfielder and club captain Valentin Noel and Head Coach Antonio Nocerino both spoke to media following the match. To download video assets, please click here.

Box Score Summary:

Lights Starting XI:

Ammeter (GK), Singer (Howell 72'), Gartig, Jones (Smart 71'), Noel (c), Pearson, Gyau, Nigro, Azcona (Covil 46' - O'Driscoll 71'), Pinzon, Rodriguez

New Mexico Starting XI:

Tambakis (GK), Seymore, Herbert (Lindsey 46'), Maples, Gloster, Rivas (Zelalem 70'), Bailey, Vargas, Akale, Hurst, Gaines (Nascimento 70')

Goals:

NM - McKinze Gaines - 52'

NM - Greg Hurst (assist: Vargas) - 69'

LV - Johnny Rodriguez (assist: Noel) - 72'

LV - Joe Gyau - 90'

NM - Will Seymore - 90+5'

Next Up

The Lights have a bye week up next before traveling for the first away match of the year at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, March 29. The team's next match at home is Saturday, April 5 against Orange County SC.

