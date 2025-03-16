Miami FC's Strong Second Half Not Enough to Overcome Indy Eleven in 1-3 Defeat

Miami, FL - Miami FC's valiant second half effort and strong performance by sub Kevin Hoyos, who recorded his first goal in a Miami jersey, was not enough Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium as the hosts let early goals sink their hopes in a 1-3 loss to Indy Eleven.

Missing offensive starters Blanco and Bonfiglio (Bonfiglio sitting due to red card suspension), Miami find themselves in sore need of offense as the team gave up a penalty kick in the 3rd minute.

Indy Eleven caught Miami sleeping defensively and Bolu Akinyode made a late tackle inside the box to give Indy Eleven the early opportunity to take the lead. Bill Hamid making his much anticipated debut in goal, had no chance on Blake's shot as he hammered the ball into the upper 90 to put Indy Eleven up 0-1.

Set pieces then doomed Miami again in the 18th minute as Quinn blast a shot that beat Hamid off a corner kick. Former Miami defender Aidan Stanley played the ball through that found the foot of Quinn from 15 yards out, putting the hosts in an early hole.

Miami FC struggled to get back into the game and Hamid was forced again to make a save in the 31st minute off a Blake free kick. This time the veteran keeper was up to the challenge and made an incredible leaping save to deny Indy Eleven.

Unfortunately for Miami, the hole grew bigger off another set piece from a foul by Diego Mercado. Hogan for Indy Eleven made a great effort off free kick with a perfectly placed header off the service from Quinn. The 0-3 halftime deficit left Miami reeling and looking for answers.

They got those answers in the second half after a tactical adjustment from Coach Gaston Maddoni and renewed energy from subs Kevin Hoyos, Cristian Vazquez and Francesco Celeste.

Miami immediately turned up the heat on Indy Eleven in the second half, with excellent possession and constant pressure from Hoyos. Vazquez was first to almost get the first goal.

The midfielder beat his man and placed a hard shot at near post that the Indy keeper made a great save on. In the 66th minute, it became the Kevin Hoyos show.

The forward took a pass from Brandon Bent, then beat his defender before spinning around and blasting a shot from 20 yards away that beat the Indy keeper. It was the first goal of the season for Miami, but Hoyos wasn't satisfied.

Seven minutes later Hoyos energy and anticipation almost paid off with an Indy Eleven turnover. In the 73rd minute the forward from Argentina almost had his second as he intercepted a pass but the Indy Eleven keeper made an excellent save to keep the deficit to two goals.

Hoyos then almost scored again after a great ball from Tobias Zarate but his volley went just wide.

While the second half was encouraging from Miami, it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit as the clock hit full time at 1-3.

Miami FC will quickly try to rebound as it prepares for Open Cup play on Tuesday night, March 18th at 7pm against Naples United FC at FIU Soccer Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at miamifc.com/tickets.

