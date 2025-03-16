El Paso Locomotive FC Play to 4-4 Draw Against Phoenix Rising FC

March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - In a wild eight-goal thriller at Southwest University Park, El Paso Locomotive FC played Phoenix Rising FC to an exciting 4-4 draw to remain unbeaten in USL Championship play this season.

A spectacular bicycle kick from Amando Moreno was the highlight of the match for Los Locoswho scored four goals for the first time since another 4-4 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC back on August 12, 2022. Moreno scored a pair of goals to give him three in the first two games this year.

Locomotive got off to a flying start as a Beto Avila volleyed home a deflection from a MemoDiaz corner six minutes in. El Paso then doubled their lead as Moreno managed to poke the ball around the keeper to set up his second goal of the season. The visitors would strike right before the half though to cut into the lead.

The second half also started with a bang for the Locos as Gabi Torres steered in a cross from Avila to score against his former club. Jaws then dropped five minutes later as Moreno went acrobatic for a bicycle kick finish to extend the lead for Los Locos. Phoenix was not done, however, as three late goals salvaged them a point in the match.

GAME NOTES

Memo Diaz made his first start since rejoining the club after a four-year absence.

Moreno bagged a brace for the first time since he did so back on May 24, 2024 against Charleston Battery.

Gabi Torres made his first start for Los Locos and did so against his former club.

FORECAST: 52ºF, windy

ATTENDANCE: 4386

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Beto Avila 6'; Amando Moreno 34', 52' (Tumi Moshobane); Gabi Torres 47' (Avila)

PHX - Noble Okello 45'+3' (Hope Avayevu); Remi Cabral 69' (Collin Smith); Ihsan Sacko 80'; (Avayevu), Mohamed Traore 86'

LINEUPS

ELP - (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Arturo Ortiz-C, Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz (Alvaro Quezada 67'), Gabi Torres (Ricky Ruiz 67'), Frank Daroma, Robert Coronado (Kofi Twumasi 75'), Beto Avila (Daniel Carter 81'), Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane (Andy Cabrera 67')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Alvaro Quezada, Bryan Romero, Kofi Twumasi, Raul Vazquez, Axel Valdivia, Daniel Carter

PHX - (4-3-3) Patrick Rakovsky, Harvey Neville (Emil Cuello 67'), Pape Mar Boye, Mohamed Traore, Collin Smith, Noble Okello (Jamison Ping 90'+5'), Carl Sainte (JP Scearce 67'), Hope Avayevu, Damian Rivera, Remi Cabral, Dariusz Formella (Ihsan Sacko 45')

Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Alex Araneda, Giulio Doratiotto, Braxton Montgomery

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Memo Diaz (Yellow) 58', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 64', Frank Daroma (Yellow) 79', Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 80', Frank Daroma (Red) 90'+2', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 90'+5'

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 4|4

ASSISTS: 2|3

POSSESSION: 45|55

SHOTS: 11|15

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|7

SAVES: 3|0

FOULS: 12|17

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 8|7

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back in action at Southwest University Park next Wednesday as they host Harpos FC in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup at 7 p.m. MT on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.