North Carolina FC Ties Detroit City FC, 1-1

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC drew Detroit City FC, 1-1, at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday, taking a second-half lead before the visitors tied the game in stoppage time.

Despite being down a man for nearly the full 90', North Carolina FC consistently generated chances on the counterattack and found a breakthrough in the 67'. Evan Conway was the beneficiary of a well-placed cross from Oalex Anderson, heading the ball back across goal and out of the reach of a scrambling Nathan Steinwascher.

Detroit rescued a point late in stoppage time, with Victor Bezerra's shot deflecting off an NCFC player to beat Jake McGuire.

North Carolina FC went down to 10 men in the 5', with Ezra Armstrong being shown a straight red card after stopping a Detroit counterattack as the last defender.

Match Notes

Ezra Armstrong was shown a straight red card in the 5' after stopping a Detroit City FC counterattack.

Evan Conway's 67' goal was the forward's team-leading seventh goal of the season, while Oalex Anderson's assist was his seventh goal contribution of the year.

Lamar Batista made his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC are back on the road for Week 21 of the USL Championship season, making the team's first trip to Rhode Island to face the expansion side on Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. NCFC and Rhode Island FC drew, 0-0, in May.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig ©; Ezra Armstrong, Collin Martin (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 79'), Mikey Maldonado, Rafa Mentzingen (Justin Malou - 87'); Louis Perez (Jaden Servania - 79'), Oalex Anderson (Raheem Somersall - 74'), Evan Conway (Rodrigo Da Costa - 87').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Jacori Hayes, Jaxon Silverman, Finn Sundstrom.

DET (4-2-3-1): Nathan Steinwascher; Alex Villanueva (Brett Levis - 63'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll ©, Michael Bryant (Matt Sheldon - 63'); Ryan Williams (James Murphy - 63'), Abdoulaye Diop, Ben Morris, Maxi Rodriguez (Yazeed Matthews - 77'), Rhys Williams; Elvis Amoh (Victor Bezerra - 63').

Subs Not Used: Abdi Salim, Carlos Saldaña.

Score:

NCFC: 1

DET: 1

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 67' (O. Anderson)

DET: V. Bezerra - 90 + 2' (D. Amoo-Mensah)

Cautions:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 56', J. Servania - 86', L. Batista - 90' +2'

DET: M. Bryant - 10', D. Amoo-Mensah - 26'

Ejections:

NCFC: E. Armstrong - 5'

DET: Y. Matthews - 90 +3'

ATTENDANCE: 2,054

