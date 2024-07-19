Miami Falls to the Battery Despite Defensive First Half
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL - Miami loses at Charleston after Nick Markanich puts away two goals in the second half.
Miami had a solid first half, keeping the match scoreless with countless saves from Daniel Gagliardi.
Miami had an early chance at leading the match when Roberto Molina had a close shot. The attempt resulted in a corner after it ricocheted off a Charleston player. The corner gave Miami another opportunity with the ball bouncing around the box but in the end was cleared and the match remained scoreless.
A couple minutes later Charleston's Juan Torres had an opportunity at goal, but it went just wide. The half continued with Charleston in possession but unable to find the scoreboard. Markanich and Torres both attempted to take the lead at home, but Gagliardi kept the match level.
At the start of the second half, Charleston brought back the momentum. The league's top score, Nick Markanich, scored for the home team in the 47th minute off a ball from former Miami defender Mark Segbers.
Just after, a foul from Mujeeb Murana resulted in a penalty awarded to the home team. Markanich was able to put it past Gagliardi brining home his second of the night.
Torres kept looking for his goal to bring the Battery up to three but was unsuccessful. In the last ten minutes, Alejandro Mitrano attempted a shot from out far, but Grinwis blocked the away team's chance.
The final minutes went by, but the score stayed the same. Miami will return home to face the Oakland Roots next Saturday. Tickets for the match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.
LINEUPS
Charleston Battery - Adam Grinwis, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Leland Archer (Josh Drack 76'), Mark Segbers, Chris Allan (Robbie Crawford 76'), Aaron Molloy, Juan Torres (Diego Gutierrez 85'), Nick Markanich (Ezekiel Soto 90+'), MD Myers (Jackson Conway 76')
Substitutes Not Used: Prince Saydee, Daniel Kuzemka, Braydn Cobb
Miami FC - Daniel Gagliardi, Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson, Samuel Biek (Lucas De Paula 85'), Junior Palacios (Luisinho 59'), Nicolas Cardona, Gabriel Cabral, Roberto Molina (Jordan Ayimbila 76'), Mujeeb Murana (Marco Santana 85'), Allen Gavilanes, Frank Lopez
Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Barbir, Rocco Genzano, Felipe Rodriguez
SCORING SUMMARY
CHS - Nick Markanich 47'
CHS - Nick Markanich (PK) 51'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY
MIA - Frank Lopez (Yellow Card 45+')
MIA - Mujeeb Murana (Yellow Card 50')
CHS - Robbie Crawford (Yellow Card 83')
MIA - Marco Santana (Yellow Card 87')
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024
- Totsch's Stoppage-Time Goal Wins It for LouCity Over Colorado Springs - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks Fall on Road in Louisville - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Battery Cruise Past Miami 2-0, Markanich Scores Brace - Charleston Battery
- Miami Falls to the Battery Despite Defensive First Half - Miami FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Safc on Support Local Soccer Night - Orange County SC
- North Carolina FC Ties Detroit City FC, 1-1 - North Carolina FC
- Orange County SC Names Paul Hardyman Head Coach for the Remainder of the Season - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Take on Memphis 901 FC on Hot Dog Night at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Jamison Ping to a USL Academy Contract - Phoenix Rising FC
- Manuel Arteaga's Long and Winding Road to Tampa Bay - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Las Vegas Lights FC Add Two Players on Loan from MLS Side CF Montreal - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Hit the Road to Face the Hounds - Hartford Athletic
- USL on CBS Returns with NorCal Rivalry this Sunday - USL
- Republic FC Hosts Fifth Annual Non-Profit Mixer - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity Signs Former Loanee McFadden to Multi-Year Deal - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Set to Battle FC Tulsa to Finish Three-Match Road Stretch - Memphis 901 FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.