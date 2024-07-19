Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Safc on Support Local Soccer Night

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Where: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: At The Champ, Bally Sports SoCal, CBS Sports Golazo! Network

Orange County SC returns to the friendly confines of Championship Stadium at The Great Park in Irvine, CA as they host San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 PM on Matchday 20. The Black and Orange suffered defeat their last time out in Tampa, but have won two of their last three at home and now go against a side that has struggled on the road this season.

ALL THEIR W'S LIVE IN TEXAS

Well, almost all of them that is. San Antonio FC enter Saturday's contest in 10th place in the Western Conference. SAFC has been a staple near the top of the West for the past couple seasons, however some of their struggles this season can boil down to their form away from home. They are just 1-6-1 away from Toyota Field this season, the worst road record in the Western Conference this year; only The Miami FC is worse on the road so far (0-6-1). Their 2-1 win in their last match against Phoenix on July 6 halted a five match losing streak. Former USMNT forward Juan Agudelo currently leads the side with seven goals, including a brace against the Rising.

2024 Regular Season Record: 5-8-5 (10th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 22 I Goals Allowed: 25 I Clean Sheets: 3

Players to watch:

F Juan Agudelo

GK Pablo Sisniega

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL SOCCER CLUB!

Orange County SC fell to the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 on the road in St. Petersburg, FL last Saturday. It was the third time in four matches that the Black and Orange had failed to find the back of the net. However, they now return home to The Champ where they have been able to score and they have been able to get results so far this season. The County Boys have won two of their last three home matches, scoring seven goals in that span. OCSC will be without a rising star in midfielder Ben Norris, a starter in each of the last two matches, due to a red card in last week's contest. So they'll look to another young talent in forward Bryce Jamison, currently tied for the goal scoring lead with forward Ethan Zubak amongst active players, to bring the energy and find a spark this offense needs once again.

Players to watch:

D Owen Lambe

F Ethan Zubak

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 4-4-6 all-time against San Antonio FC.

Previous matchup: 2024 USL Championship

San Antonio FC 0 - 0 Orange County SC (Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX)

Scoring summary: N/A

A NIGHT OF FOOTY AND FITNESS

Orange County SC returns home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, August 3 for Get Fit Night as the County Boys take on USL Championship newcomers North Carolina FC at 7:00 PM! A limited number of tickets are still available, get yours here!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

FLEX ON 'EM

Did you miss out on your chance to join Orange County SC's Season Ticket Holder Family, but still want to attend multiple of OCSC's remaining home matches at The Champ? Then our 10 ticket Flex Packs are exactly what you need! They're the best way to attend multiple matches with a friend, or bring out the whole squad and use all 10 in one match! The choice is yours, it's...flexible. Head to orangecountysoccer.com/flex-packs for more information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.