Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Jamison Ping to a USL Academy Contract

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC has signed midfielder Jamison Ping to a USL Academy Contract, the club announced today.

"I'm really excited to learn and grow from the players," said Ping. "I hope to absorb as much as possible and improve every day while also contributing to the success of this team."

USL Academy Contracts allow advanced youth players the opportunity to train and play with the pro side while retaining their college eligibility.

"Jamison is a young and talented player from our academy," said Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He has done very well in training with us to earn this opportunity to be with the team on a daily basis. I'm excited to see him suit up tonight and potentially make his first appearance for Phoenix Rising."

Ping first joined the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy in 2020 at the age of 12. A native of Winona, Minnesota, Ping is a central midfielder with versatility to play as a defensive midfielder or striker. He is about to begin his Junior year at Valley Christian High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Jamison Ping

Name: Jamison Ping

No. 31

Position: Midfield

DOB: March 22, 2008 (16)

Born: Winona, MN

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Former Club: PRFC Academy

Height: 5-7

Weight: 135

