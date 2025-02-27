Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Christopher Pearson

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has signed midfielder Christopher Pearson to a contract through 2025, pending league and federation approval.

Pearson made a total of 18 appearances in 2024 for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, contributing two goals and two assists as Crew 2 reached the Eastern Conference Final.

"We are delighted to welcome Christopher to the Lights. We believe his profile will be a great fit for the way we'll play this year under Head Coach Antonio Nocerino," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He's a young player who can give us an effective defensive presence in midfield while also being a good ball progressor who can break lines with his passing. We're looking forward to integrating him into the team as we approach our Home Opener on March 8th."

Pearson made his professional debut in 2022 with Jamaican Premier League side Cavalier FC, participating in 10 matches across league and Concacaf competitions.

He would then make the move abroad to USL Championship side FC Tulsa, making 23 appearances before getting loaned out to Huntsville City in MLS Next Pro. With the Alabama side, he played a total of four matches.

Last season, he played for Columbus Crew 2, helping the team reach the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference Final.

Pearson is a former Jamaica U-20 international, actively participating in the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and being chosen as team captain for the Reggae Boyz' matches against Costa Rica and hosts Honduras. He was also called up by the Jamaican senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

Lights fans first chance to see the team in action will be this Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the team's final preseason friendly versus The Town FC (San Jose Earthquakes MLS NEXT Pro team). Admission is FREE; an RSVP submission is required for entry. To fill out an RSVP, please click here.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

