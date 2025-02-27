Red vs. Black Final Preseason 'Test'

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After five preseason matches, Phoenix Rising FC's final test before the 2025 USL Championship regular season will be an intrasquad showdown.

Split into two sides-Team Red and Team Black-the squad will compete for El Trofeo de la Phoeniquera (The Trophy of the Phoeniquera) in the club's first-ever intrasquad scrimmage, set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. MT on Friday at Phoenix Rising FC Stadium. Gates are set for 6:00 p.m.

The scrimmage and kit reveal are free for Phoenix Rising season ticket members, while tickets for non-season ticket members are available on Ticketmaster.

From the debut of new kits to a trophy on the line, here's what to know ahead of Friday night:

YOUTH VS. VETS

Friday's match pits a youthful Team Black against a veteran-heavy Team Red. Assistant coach Darnell King will lead Team Red, while assistant Vikram Virk will manage Team Black from the touchline.

Both coaches spoke to the media ahead of the match, sharing their perspectives on their team's strengths.

"I'm looking for [my team] to play with their experience," King said. "I want them to own the game and dominate by using their brains."

While Team Red has the edge in experience, Virk believes his squad's youth and energy could be an advantage, especially in the Arizona heat.

"At the end of the day, we always say age doesn't always matter," Virk said. "It's about the quality, and I think we have a strong team with the young guys. We're going to push [Team Red] right to the end."

REVEALING A NEW LOOK

At 6:45 p.m., 15 minutes before kickoff, the club will unveil its new home and away kits for the 2025 USL Championship season. Team Red will debut the 2025 home kit, while Team Black will sport the new away look. Get discounts on apparel, hats, and accessories at the Just Sports tent (Jerseys will be available for purchase, but quantities may be limited or available for preorder).

NEW TREATS

The club is unveiling an all-new, revamped menu for 2025, featuring locally inspired flavors tailored to Phoenix Rising's vibrant fanbase, available for the first time this Friday night. In addition to the new menu items, the club has expanded its concession locations, including a brand-new grab-and-go station in the northeast concourse.

Try the "18-Yard-Box" Rising Nachos, The "Black & Red" Chorta, Red and Black Rising Kettle Corn, and more from the 2025 season menu.

LUCHANDO POR EL TROFEO DE LA PHOENIQUERA

The winning side of Friday's match will claim the first trophy of the 2025 season: El Trofeo de la Phoeniquera. A member of Los Bandidos will present the trophy to the victorious team at the end of the night.

Both coaches are eager to be the one lifting the season's first trophy. At the very least, they anticipate a competitive and entertaining match before the regular-season grind begins.

"Vik is a strong competitor," King said. "He's won every time he's played, so I'm hoping to change that."

