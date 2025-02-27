Miami FC Announces the Signing of Forward Francisco Bonfiglio

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Francisco Bonfiglio.

Bonfiglio joins Miami FC following his 2024 campaign with Argentine Torneo Apertura team, Club Atlético Tucumán. While with Atlético Tucumán, Bonfiglio played in Liga Profesional, Copa Argentina, and Copa de la Liga.

Prior to signing with Club Atlético Tucumán, the 23-year-old forward played for CA Independiente II on the youth level in 2023, where he was a key member of the team's playoff run scoring three goals in three matches.

"I am happy and excited to be able to meet my colleagues and fans of the club. We will fight to achieve great things this year," said Bonfiglio. "I am grateful for the trust and the opportunity that the club has given me. I hope to contribute, grow, and help the team as best as I can."

Bonfiglio also played for Spanish team Villareal CF B. In the 2021/22 season, the Argentine was a member of their Primera Federación squad. Between 2021 and 2023, Bonfiglio played for Villareal's II and III teams. He scored nine goals in his time with the latter.

2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.