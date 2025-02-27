New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Defender Jaylin Lindsey

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of star defender Jaylin Lindsey ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Lindsey comes to United following an incredibly successful three-year stint with FC Charlotte of Major League Soccer, and prior to that, a successful four-year spell with Sporting Kansas City, also of MLS. Lindsey is known for his speed and defensive prowess.

"We are very excited to welcome Jaylin to the United family," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "His resume and skillset speak for themselves, and we can't wait to see what he will do in Black & Yellow."

Lindsey has amassed more than 130 professional experiences across MLS, USL Championship, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, and CONCACAF Champions League. He was the first player born in the 2000's to make a professional appearance in the United States when he made his pro debut in 2016. Lindsey won the CONCACAF U-20 title with Sporting Kansas City in 2018/2019, and played for the United States in the U-17 World Cup in 2017.

