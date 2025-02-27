Oakland Roots SC Announces Historic Half Time Performance for the Home Opener on March 22 Featuring Oakland's Very Own Too $hort

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces Too $hort as the featured halftime show for the first game back in Oakland at the Iconic Oakland Coliseum on March 22. The Oakland Icon will perform a halftime set in front of what is poised to be a record Oakland Roots crowd to kick off the home schedule of the 2025 USL Championship season.

"Everyone in Oakland, the Bay Area and the world know what Too $hort means to the culture and to our city," said Chief Marketing Officer, Edreece Argahndiwal. "He is a physical and musical representation of Oakland to the world and has been for decades. When we started working on the home opener thematics we knew it had to feature this OG in the community."

"What's My Favorite Word?....ROOOOOTS."

Mark your calendars for March 22, and join us at the Oakland Coliseum with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM PT. Get your tickets now.

