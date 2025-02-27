RELEASE - El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 Graffiti Kits, New "Made in El Chuco" Mural in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its new alternate jerseys dubbed the Graffiti Kits ahead of the Locos' 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off next Saturday, March 8 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC! Tickets for the Home Opener at Southwest University Park are available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

Locomotive Season Ticket Members can head to the Locomotive Team Store on Thursday, February 27 between 12-4 p.m. to place their priority purchase orders before the jerseys go on sale to the general public in-store and online beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. MT.

The Graffiti Kits feature a variety of El Paso's different nicknames in varying graffiti styles on a light blue base for field players and purple base for goalkeepers, paying homage to the various graffiti and street art styles commonly found around Segundo Barrio, one of El Paso's many historically Hispanic neighborhoods, and at the warehouses located on Cotton and Third streets where 200+ street artists from across the globe participate in an annual art show and festival known as The Borderland Jam which pays tribute to traditional border art form.

NEW LOCOMOTIVE MURAL IN SEGUNDO BARRIO

In addition to honoring the neighborhood's traditional art styles on the Graffiti Kits, El Paso Locomotive FC teamed up with renowned local artist and Segundo Barrio native Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado to paint a custom mural in Segundo Barrio at the corner of South Saint Vrain and East Seventh Streets. The mural was a collaborative effort to help foster pride and belonging, enhance aesthetic appeal and attract visitors by honoring one of El Paso's most iconic nicknames, "El Chuco."

Popularized in the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez area in the 1930s, the Pachuco subculture grew to global prominence as a culturally significant and symbolic identity that flourishes in Mexican American communities. Participants of pachuco culture - known as "chucos" - are recognized and celebrated for their use of bold fashion to empower Chicanos in fights against discrimination and segregation.

The mural, which says "Made in El Chuco," is a common phrase among El Pasoans who feel great pride about their heritage and origins. In the background lies the iconic Star on the Mountain as well as the El Paso skyline and a pair of cleats on power lines, a traditional way to mark notable events in Hispanic communities.

"When El Paso Locomotive FC contacted me to create artwork to accompany the marketing of their new jersey, I was excited," Cimi said. "The process of creating the "Made in El Chuco" mural was especially meaningful because of the opportunity I found connecting soccer fans to Segundo Barrio. Any chance I find to connect my neighborhood to organizations doing positive work is a win."

PROVIDING OPPORTUNITY TO CONNECT AND PROMOTE

To connect with members of the local neighborhood, El Paso Locomotive FC teamed up with Segundo Barrio Futbol Club, a non-profit dedicated to using soccer as a tool for social change by developing programs that foster physical, mental and emotional growth and development of kids in Segundo Barrio.

Teens involved with Segundo Barrio FC - as well as Locomotive's Youth Club teams - were invited to participate in the jersey shoot, getting the opportunity to model the new Graffiti Kits alongside Locomotive players Tony Alfaro and Jahmali Waite.

"Segundo Barrio Futbol Club players and coaches had a great time participating in the photo shoot with Locomotive FC for the launch of their new jersey," Segundo Barrio FC Executive Director Simon Chandler said. "It was a thrill to meet the Locomotive pros and celebrate our experience of how our love for soccer culture starts - kicking the ball with friends on the streets of our beloved Segundo Barrio neighborhood."

