Riverhounds Unveil New 2025 Kits by CHARLY USA

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, in collaboration with their exclusive kit provider, CHARLY USA, is excited today to introduce brand new home, away and goalkeeper kits for the 2025 USL Championship season.

Keeping the resilience and toughness that are identified with the City of Pittsburgh front of mind, the Hounds enlisted help from some of the city's brave first responders - the firefighters of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's Station #4 in Uptown - to unveil new kits that are both traditional while having bold, new flair to create uniforms that are undoubtedly Made for Pittsburgh.

Joining the Hounds players and firefighters in the special launch video were children who represent the next generation of fans and the connections that have grown between the city and its professional club in more than a quarter-century of Hounds soccer.

Fans will see some familiar design elements when they see the 2025 kits, as well as some new additions. Among those are the distinctive "412" and "PGH" markings on the back collar, and a visual nod the checkered pattern in the municipal coat of arms featured on the city's flag, which served as a launching point for this year's designs.

SEE THE 2025 KIT REVEAL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vS5-XidbCEw

About the kits

The team's home Hounds Heritage jersey is a throwback to the black-and-yellow hoops worn by the team during some of their most successful seasons, most recently their 2023 Players' Shield-winning campaign. But more than simple stripes, the jerseys carry a subtle checkered pattern on both the front and back, with two tones of yellow and black meshing to form a uniquely Pittsburgh look.

The away kit maintains the yellow and gray coloring of recent seasons, but now those shades are incorporated into a full-jersey checked pattern that is unique to any kit of the Hounds' previous 25 seasons.

The goalkeeper kits boast the most Pittsburgh-exclusive element - actually picturing the city itself in the form of an aerial map that provides the decorative lines on the front. The Hounds' goalkeepers will sport the map designs on red, blue and green kits during the 2025 season.

All of the kits are made with CHARLY's DRYFACTOR technology with micro-vent side panes for breathability and ease of movement. They feature the Hounds logo on a raised, full-color silicone badge on the chest, a "1999" pawprint silhouette on the bottom right side, and the authentic, licensed product verification with QR code on the bottom left.

On-sale now

To celebrate the release of the 2025 kits, the Highmark Stadium Team Store will be open for special 12-8 p.m. hours on Thursday with the home, away and red goalkeeper jerseys available. Along with the chance to purchase the new kits, fans in attendance with have the opportunity to register for giveaways, receive discounts on tickets for the upcoming season and enjoy a Pop-Up Happy Hour in the Corona Cantina from 5-7 p.m.

The 2025 kits will also be available for purchase online through the team store starting at noon Thursday; visit Riverhounds.com and click "SHOP" at the top of the page.

The Hounds will kick off the 2025 season in their new kits next Saturday, March 8, when they travel to face North Carolina FC in a 7 p.m. match.

