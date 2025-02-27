Rhode Island FC Announces Themes and Promotions for 2025 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its promotional schedule and single-game ticket pricing for the 2025 season, including 14 unique celebrations set to take place in its new home stadium in downtown Pawtucket. The Ocean State club will play its first home game at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing on Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m. During the milestone event inside the state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific venue, the defending USL Eastern Conference Champions will hold a special banner-raising ceremony prior to kickoff to commemorate the club's historic 2024 season. The first fans in attendance will also receive a free Captain's Pennant courtesy of Centreville Bank.

Single-game tickets to the Ocean State club's first five home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 6. Fans can save up to 50 percent off single-game tickets with the purchase of season tickets or a 10- or 5-game plan. For more information, visit rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

After hosting San Antonio FC for the Inaugural Game at the new stadium, RIFC returns home on Saturday, May 10 to take on Monterey Bay FC for Youth Soccer Day. A special gate giveaway will see fans take home a limited-edition Beanie courtesy of Santoro Oil and all fans can take part in the club's Family Fun Food and Beverage Special of $1 hot dogs, $2 kids drinks and $4 beers. The game will mark the first of four theme nights dedicated to young Rhode Islanders.

The second youth celebration will take place on Saturday, June 21, for School's Out Night when RIFC welcomes Sacramento Republic FC. After the game, fans will be treated to the first of three fireworks shows presented by Rhode Island Energy. On Sept. 6, Rhode Island Energy proudly returns for Kids Day, providing tickets for thousands of kids from local youth organizations when RIFC takes on Louisville City FC. One month later, when RIFC hosts Las Vegas Lights FC for Student Rush, the Family Fun Food and Beverage Special returns while members of RIFC's free college student membership program are celebrated.

Proudly Anchored in Community, Rhode Island FC's 2025 home slate includes a quartet of games dedicated to its valued community members. The fun starts on May 24, when RIFC hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Military Appreciation Day. On June 28, the club will welcome USL League One Expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine on Pride Night. Then, during the Ocean State club's Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Charleston Battery on August 30, RIFC will honor all local heroes, including teachers, police officers and firefighters for Hometown Heroes Night. Finally, the club will play its last regular season home game on Oct. 11 when it welcomes Tampa Bay Rowdies for Fan Appreciation Day. The ultimate fan gala will mark the return of a free Team Poster and postgame honors after the game.

Three of RIFC's theme games will pay homage to the uniqueness of the Ocean State. On June 7, fans will have an exciting opportunity to watch RIFC compete in its road "Rhode" Amber kits at home for the first time when the club hosts Miami FC on June 7. Paired with a $5 Amber Ale beer special, Amber Night will also feature a free RIFC Amber Tee at the gate as the crowd will be encouraged to "Amber Out" the new stadium. One week later, RIFC returns home to face North Carolina FC on 401 Night, celebrating Rhode Island with the club's Family Fun Food and Beverage Special. The club's most anticipated theme night arrives on Saturday, Aug. 9, when RIFC hosts Loudoun United FC for Folklore Night. Paying tribute to a certain popular album with connections to the Ocean State, the special night will be capped off with another Rhode Island Energy fireworks show.

No season is complete without rivalries, and Rhode Island FC will have plenty to offer fans as it prepares to welcome a trio of Eastern Conference foes in 2025. Fans can cap off their Independence Day weekend with a trip to downtown Pawtucket on July 5, when the club will launch Rhode Island Energy fireworks following the final whistle of its game against Birmingham Legion FC. Two weeks later, the highly anticipated derby clash against regional rivals Hartford Athletic comes to Pawtucket for the first time. Courtesy of Centreville Bank, a free, limited-edition Chip bobblehead will be available for the first lucky fans through the gates. Finally, the RIFC faithful are invited to the first-ever Wicked Good Weeknight from the new stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Attendees can once again take advantage of the RIFC Family Fun Food and Beverage Special as the club takes on Detroit City FC.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC THEMES & PROMOTIONS

DATE TIME THEME GIVEAWAY FOOD & BEVERAGE SPECIAL POSTGAME

May 3 4 PM Inaugural Game Captain's Pennant

May 10 4 PM Youth Soccer Day Beanie $1 hot dog $2 kids drink $4 beer

May 24 4 PM Military Appreciation

June 7 7 PM Amber Night Amber Tee $5 Amber Ale

June 14 7 PM 401 Night $1 hot dog $2 kids drink $4 beer

June 21 7 PM School's Out Fireworks

June 28 7 PM Pride Night

July 5 7 PM Independence Day Fireworks

July 19 4 PM Beat Hartford Chip Bobblehead

Aug. 6 7 PM Wicked Good Weeknight $1 hot dog $2 kids drink $4 beer

Aug. 9 7 PM Folklore Night Fireworks

Aug. 30 7 PM Hometown Heroes

Sept. 6 4 PM Kids Day

Oct. 5 4 PM Student Rush $1 hot dog $2 kids drink $4 beer

Oct. 11 4 PM Fan Appreciation Day Team Poster

