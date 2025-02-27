Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with the Oakland Airport

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Airport and Oakland Roots Sports Club announce the renewal of their partnership with Oakland Airport for the 2025 season designating OAK as the Official Airport of Oakland's professional soccer team for a third season in a row. A highlight of the partnership is the airport's iconic "I FLY OAK" logo on the sleeve for a third straight season of all Oakland Roots SC 2025 USL Championship Jerseys

"Oakland Airport is a vital institution for our region's residents and team," said Oakland Roots VP of Brand Partnerships, Andrea Lepore. "We're so proud to continue wearing the iconic I FLY OAK brand on our sleeve and love the convenience of flying to and from our road games through OAK."

Operated by the Port of Oakland, Oakland Airport is the San Francisco Bay Area's centrally located airport located closest to most employers and most of the local population that includes the growing audience of Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul fans. OAK seeks to create and maintain a world-class travel experience to become the top choice for sports fans, leisure, and business travelers alike.

"OAK is proud to once again partner with Oakland Roots Sports Club for the third consecutive year," said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. "The Roots are a valuable asset to our East Bay community, and we wish the team well for the 2025 season."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.