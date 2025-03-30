Las Vegas Lights FC Play to a Draw Against Oakland Roots SC

March 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC drew 0-0 against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Recap:

After two matches at home and a bye week, the Lights entered Week 4 with the intention of earning three points in their first away match of the season at the Oakland Roots.

The first half was very physical, with both teams fighting it out in midfield and creating few quality chances. The second half was more dynamic, with the Roots having the best opportunity of the match when an acrobatic shot by their forward hit the woodwork. The Lights were consistently pressing around the opponent's box, trying to open the Roots' defensive setup, but were unsuccessful in all their efforts.

After three minutes of stoppage time at the Coliseum, the referee blew his whistle to leave the score right where it started: 0-0.

Lights Starting XI:

Arozarena (GK), Singer (Howell 45'), Gartig, Jones (O'Driscoll 45'), Smart, Nigro, Leal, Noel (c), Gyau, Pinzon, Rodriguez

New Mexico Starting XI:

McIntosh (GK), Mohamed, Greene, Hackshaw, Nije, Gomez, Gibson, Sinisterra, Armenakas, Prentice, Wilson

Goals:

N/A

Next Up

The Lights are back at home this coming Saturday, April 5 against Orange County SC.

