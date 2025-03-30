Rising Come up Short in Loss to Monterey Bay FC

March 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rémi Cabral notches his second goal of the season, two more Academy products debut

Phoenix Rising came back from an early deficit but couldn't overcome going down to nine men midway through the second half in a 3-1 loss to Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium. Rémi Cabral scored his second goal of the season, while Ihsan Sacko contributed his third goal contribution in as many matches, but it wasn't enough for Rising to steal any points on the road against one of the hottest teams in the USL Championship through the season's first month.

"I think there was nothing in the game until the red card," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the match. "You concede from the red card, again you concede from a set play, which at this moment is hurting our team. We have to get better, and we will continue to get better, but the work the boys have been putting in, we're very happy with them."

LES DEUX FRANÇAIS

Through four matches, Rising's two French forwards have played a role in five of the club's seven goals. Sacko (1G, 2A) now matches midfielder Hope Avayevu (1G, 2A) for the team lead in goal contributions, while Cabral paces the squad in goals with two. Notably, Sacko has goal contributions in three consecutive matches.

"They are forming a great understanding amongst themselves, and they do great," Kah said. "For us, it's about keeping them together so they can create more of a partnership, more of a relationship and understanding."

The pair combined for Rising's game-tying goal in the 17th minute, playing a sequence of give-and-goes down the right sideline that ended in Cabral sweeping the ball into the near corner with his right foot. Sharing the field in each of the club's four games to begin the regular season, Cabral and Sacko continue to develop an on-field chemistry that has resulted in the beginning of a formidable duo.

MORE DEBUTS

Two more Phoenix Rising Academy players made their professional debuts in Seaside, California, on Saturday night. With four minutes of regulation to play, forward Cyrus Kowall and midfielder Pierce Rizzo checked in to finish the match. The Academy duo are two of four Rising Academy players to debut this season, with midfielder Jamison Ping and defender Braxton Montgomery making their first professional appearances earlier this season.

"We were 3-1 down with a few minutes to go," Kah said. "There's not a better way to introduce those kids and I think they did well. Jamison (Ping) was brilliant as well when he came in. He got stuck in."

Added Kah: "You have a guy like Braxton (Montgomery) who comes in and he was immense in the back line today. He didn't put a foot wrong, so I was happy with his performance."

Notably, Assistant Coach Darnell King made his second professional debut, coming in off the bench to bolster the defense after Rising went down to nine men. King was one of five Rising players to enter the match as a substitute.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MB - Carlos Guzmán (Ilijah Paul), 3rd minute: On a set piece taken from outside the box, Anton Søjberg rolled the ball into the path of Ilijah Paul, who sent a low cross into box that Carlos Gúzman poked into the back of the net with his right foot.

PHX - Rémi Cabral (Ihsan Sacko), 17th minute: After winning the ball at midfield, Ihsan Sacko picked the ball up at midfield and played a give-and-go with Rémi Cabral, who used his right foot to finish at the near post.

MB - Adrian Rebollar, 64th minute: On a free kick taken from outside the left side of the box, Sacko cleared the initial ball in, but only into the path of Adrian Rebollar who unleashed a left-footed strike from the top of the box that found the back of the net.

MB - Anton Søjberg (Miles Lyons), 73rd minute: After receiving the ball just outside the box, Miles Lyons sent in a right-footed cross to the head of Anton Søjberg who redirected the ball into the back of the net.

Notes

- Tonight marked defender Braxton Montgomery's first-career start.

- Additionally, the 18-year-old has now appeared in three matches for Rising.

- Forward Jearl Margaritha picked up his first start of the season in the match.

- Rémi Cabral's tidy finish in the 17th minute marked his second goal of the season.

- Additionally, Ihsan Sacko (1G, 2A) notched his third goal contribution of the season on Cabral's opener.

- Notably, Sacko has a goal contribution in three consecutive matches.

- Tonight marked Darnell King's first appearance for Rising since the 2023 USL Championship Final on November 12, 2023.

- Rising Academy products Cyrus Kowall and Pierce Rizzo made their professional debuts in the match.

- Notably, the duo makes up two of four Academy products to make their professional debuts so far this season.

- Triston Henry made his Rising debut in goal.

- Notably, his five saves mark a season-high for a Rising goalkeeper so far this season.

Next Game

Rising next plays in front of a national audience, traveling to San Antonio, Texas, for a match against Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC on Sunday, April 6, at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on CBS, with radio coverage available on Sirius XM and Rising Radio (team socials).

Phoenix Rising (0-2-2, 2pts) vs Monterey Bay FC (3-1-0, 9pts)

March 29, 2025 - Cardinale Stadium (Seaside, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 0 1

Monterey Bay FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

MB: Guzmán (Paul), 3

PHX: Cabral (Sacko), 17

MB: Rebollar, 64

MB: Søjberg (Lyons), 73

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Okello (caution), 2

MB: Lyons (caution), 15

PHX: Margaritha (caution), 21

PHX: Mar Boye (caution), 26

MB: Gnaulati (caution), 40

PHX: Neville (caution), 43

MB: Søjberg (caution), 55

PHX: Mar Boye (ejection), 62

PHX: Sainté (ejection), 68

PHX: Ping (caution), 89

Lineups:

PHX: GK Henry, D Neville, D Montgomery, D Mar Boye ©, D Smith, M Avayevu (Rizzo, 86), M Sainté, M Okello (Ping, 77), F Margaritha (Formella, 77), F Cabral (King, 69), F Sacko (Kowall, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, M Da Silva, F Rivera

TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Okello, Cabral, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Cabral, 2); FOULS: 20 (three players, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5

MB: GK Campuzano, D Robinson, D Guzmán, D Gordon ©, D Lyons (Garcia, 76), M Malango (Ivanovic, 59), M Fonguck (Gallaway, 84), M Gnaulati (Bryant, 59), M Rebollar, F Søjberg (Fehr, 85), F Paul

Substitutes Not Used: GK Gomez, D Lara

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Søjberg, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Søjberg, 3); FOULS: 16 (Søjberg, 4) OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Alexander Arita

Fourth Official: Andrew Hanks

Attendance: 3,210

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

