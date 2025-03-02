Las Vegas Lights FC Falls 3-2 to the Town FC in Final Preseason Match

March 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC fell 3-2 against The Town FC in tonight's final preseason friendly at Cashman Field. The friendly featured free admission for all fans.

After trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Lights brand new forward Johnny Rodriguez made his debut for the club count. In the space of two minutes early in the second half, Rodriguez scored back-to-back goals to equalize. Joe Gyau, fresh off the bench as a substitute, made an immediate impact by picking up both assists.

However, The Town were awarded a late penalty in stoppage time and converted to take the victory.

Lights Starting XI:

Arozarena (GK), Boudadi, Howell, Gartig, Nigro, Brewer, Chattha, Pearson, Covil, Pinzon, Rodriguez

Lights Goals:

Rodriguez (assist: Gyau) - 56'

Rodriguez (assist: Gyau) - 58'

Post-Match Assets:

Interviews with Rodriguez and Nocerino - Download Here

Home Opener:

The Lights open the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home at Cashman Field. The home opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Single match tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets to browse ticket options and buy now.

Images from this story

