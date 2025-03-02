Indy Eleven Finishes Preseason with Third Straight Victory

March 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven finished the preseason with their third-straight win, a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 of MLS NEXT Pro.

After an early deficit, the Boys in Blue responded quickly with a crafty connection between forwards Maalique Foster and Elliot Collier in the 13th minute. Collier's cross coming at a diagonal from the end line, allowing Foster to finish to the bottom right corner.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made a big diving save in the 24th minute, pushing it wide of the post to halt Cincinnati's attack.

Midfielder Logan Neidlinger broke the tie from outside the box in the 43rd minute, sending it to the upper left corner to give Indy Eleven a 2-1 lead.

Indy Eleven started the second half with 10 different players, with Sulte staying in goal. The 6'7 Sulte faced early action off a free kick in the 52nd minute, punching it over the top left corner to safety.

The Boys in Blue controlled the ball for the remainder of the half, with midfielder Jack Blake sealing the victory off a quick restart from midfield with a long ball into the area that midfielder Oliver Bryneus finished in the 87th minute.

Indy Eleven 2025 Preseason Schedule

Fri. Jan. 31 at Columbus Crew II | D, 1-1

Wed. Feb. 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | L, 2-1

Sat. Feb. 15 at Chicago Fire II | W, 3-0

Fri. Feb. 21 Forward Madison FC, 11 am | W, 5-0

Sun. Mar. 2 FC Cincinnati II | W, 3-1

The Boys in Blue open the USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 15 at Miami FC at 6:30 p.m.

The Indy Eleven home opener is four weeks away! Get the exclusive Home Opener Ticket Pack starting at $29, which includes tickets to the home opener March 29 vs. Colorado Springs (with on-field access), the U.S. Open Cup match on April 15 or 16, and a flex ticket for a match of your choice.

2025 USL Championship Results

Indy Eleven 3:1 FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - 5:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 35 degrees

Scoring Summary

CIN2- Opeymi (Kristel) 5'

IND - Foster (Collier) 13'

IND- Neidlinger 43'

IND- Bryneus (Blake) 87'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Cam Lindley, Romario Williams, Aodhan Quinn, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Elvis Amoh, Ben Ofeimu, James Musa, Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs used: Josh O'Brien, Pat Hogan, Finn McRobb, James Murphy, Jack Blake, Aedan Stanley, Bruno Rendon, Edward Kizza, Oliver Bryneus, Hayden White.

