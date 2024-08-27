Top Pirates Prospect Termarr Johnson Joins Curve

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that INF Termarr Johnson has been promoted to Double-A Altoona. Johnson was the fourth overall selection in the 2022 draft by the Pirates out of Mays High School in Georgia.

Johnson is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, batting second and playing second base. At 20 years, two months and 16 days he slots in as third-youngest player to suit up for Altoona, the 15th ever under the age of 21 to play for the Curve.

Johnson aided High-A Greensboro to a First Half title in the South Atlantic League and accumulated a .372 on-base percentage with 31 extra base hits in 110 games this season. Johnson ranks fourth among Pirates minor leaguers in total bases this season (152) and is third in on-base percentage, a mark that also ranks fifth-best in the South Atlantic League. Among South Atlantic League players, he also ranks eighth in hits (94), first in walks (78) and runs (73). After a slow start to the season, Johnson picked up a hit in 16-of-19 games in the month of July and batted .319 with a .971 OPS for the Grasshoppers. Johnson had a 19-game on-base streak during July, the 8th -longest by a South Atlantic League hitter this season, in which he recorded a .968 OPS.

The Curve play a six-game series with the Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, beginning tonight at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6:00 p.m.

