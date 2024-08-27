Homers Help Akron to 5-3 Win

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks slugged three home runs to back Trenton Denholm's seven strong innings in a 5-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Bowie homered in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1, Akron responded in the bottom half. Dayan Frias worked a one-out walk before Yordys Valdes launched a two-run home run in front of the Modelo Tiki Terrace to stretch the lead to 5-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Denholm picked up right where he left off after his Eastern League Pitcher of the Week performance last week. The right-hander allowed just one hit through the first four innings and struck out two. Bowie got to Denholm for a run in the fifth, but that was all Denholm would allow on his way to seven innings while striking out four. Davis Sharpe allowed two runs and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning. Alaska Abney worked a scoreless inning and a third to close out the game.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first as CJ Kayfus launched a solo home run to the slide in right. The RubberDucks got the long ball going again in the third as Valdes drew a walk before Cooper Ingle hit a two-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to stretch the lead to 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Abney recorded his first Double-A save and extended his scoreless innings streak to 18 innings over 12 outings...With the win, Akron's magic number to clinch the second half playoff spot drops to nine...Game Time: 2:02...Attendance: 1,903.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday, August 28 at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Tommy Mace (7-5, 3.85 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie righty Trace Bright (0-10, 4.39 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.