Peña Throws Six One-Hit Frames in Win

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (67-51) opened the series with Richmond (55-66) with a 4-1 win.

Austin Murr launched a solo homer in the first against Richmond starter Nick Morreale to give Erie an early 1-0 lead. Murr has homered in consecutive games.

In the fifth, Ben Malgeri slugged a solo homer to extend the lead to 2-0.

Carlos Peña did not allow a walk or hit until the sixth inning. After Gage Workman's error allowed Victor Bericoto to reach base with two out in the first, Peña retired 14 straight before walking Jimmy Glowenke in the sixth. Ismael Munguia followed with a single, but Peña stranded both runners.

In his six shutout innings, Peña struck out six. He walked one and allowed one hit.

Erie tacked on a pair of unearned runs in the sixth against Nick Swiney. Murr walked and Workman reached on a catcher's interference. Liam Hicks walked with one out to load the bases. Eliezer Alfonzo reached on a fielding error by Richmond's third baseman Justin Wishkoski, which scored Murr. Malgeri then walked to force home another run, making it 4-0.

Michael Bienlien tossed two clean innings and handed the ball to Matt Seelinger for the ninth. Carter Howell led off the ninth with a triple. Seelinger then walked the next two batters to load the bases. Seelinger struck out Diego Velasquez and Matt Higgins. With Wishkoski batting, Seelinger threw a wild pitch to score Howell and make it 4-1. Wishkoski struck out to end the game.

Peña (7-6) earned the win over Morreale (0-1).

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Troy Melton faces John Michael Bertrand.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.