Late Patriots' Push Leads to Game One Defeat in Somerset

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - Three-unanswered runs in their final two at-bats led the Somerset Patriots (30-20; 62-57) to a 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (21-31; 52-68) on Tuesday night from TD Bank Ballpark in the first game of the series.

The Patriots struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Anthony Rizzo, making a rehab start from the Yankees, lifted a solo home run to right-center field to make it 1-0.

Reading grabbed the lead with two runs in the third. Gabriel Rincones Jr. launched his 11th home run of the season to tie the game at one. Two batters late, Carson Taylor drove in his 72nd run of the season, as he singled to score Otto Kemp and make it 2-1.

Noah Skirrow was strong from there and had 5.2 solid innings in a decision. The righty allowed five hits and the Rizzo home run was his lone blemish on the night. Skirrow also struck out five hitters. Trystan Vrieling also had a no-decision, as he allowed two runs on six hits over five innings, with five strikeouts.

Carlos Francisco (L, 3-4) followed Skirrow and finished the sixth inning without damage. He allowed two runners in the bottom of the seventh on walks, then surrendered a two-run triple to Spencer Jones to put Somerset on top 3-2. In the bottom of the eighth, Jared Wegner doubled off Tommy McCollum, scoring Elijah Dunham and putting Somerset up 4-2.

Ian Hamilton (W, 1-1) got the win with 1.1 scoreless innings in his MLB Rehab appearance. Eric Reyzelman (S, 4) struck out one in a scoreless ninth to finish the series-opening victory for the Patriots.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:35 p.m. RHP Christian McGowan will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite LHP Cam Schlittler for Somerset.

