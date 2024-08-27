Kyle Datres Hits Two-RBI Double as Yard Goats Fall to Rumble Ponies 3-2

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 on Wednesday night in Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats DH Kyle Datres hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning that gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead before Binghamton scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 3-2 lead. Hartford starting pitcher Mason Albright pitched six innings and allowed two runs (1 earned) on four hits, three walks and had four strikeouts. It was the first game of a 12-game homestand for Hartford.

In the second inning, the Rumble Ponies got on the board first when centerfielder Alex Ramírez scored from third on an error by Yard Goats catcher Braxton Fulford, making the score 1-0 Binghamton.

In the fourth inning, the Yard Goats took the lead when Kyle Datres cranked a two-RBI double into center field that scored Warming Bernabel and Braxton Fulford, making it 2-1 Hartford. Those were the only two runs allowed by Binghamton starter Jordan Geber in his six-inning effort.

In the sixth inning, Rumble Ponies first baseman Ryan Clifford hit his 15th home run to right field off Yard Goats starter Mason Albright to tie at 2-2.

In the seventh inning, the Rumble Ponies retook the lead after Yard Goats reliever Brendan Hardy loaded the bases. Ryan Clifford hit an RBI groundout off Yard Goats reliever Carson Skipper that scored Stanley Consuegra to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night August 28th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's 90's Night with a Retro Hat giveaway!! RHP Antonio Senzatela will start as he makes a MLB rehab appearance with the Yard Goats opposite RHP Jonathan Pintaro who will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the Free Audacity app.

