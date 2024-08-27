Squirrels Drop Series Opener to SeaWolves

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held scoreless until the ninth inning and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 4-1, on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (55-66, 21-31) have not won a road game against the SeaWolves (67-51, 29-22) this season, falling to 0-7 at UPMC Park.

Austin Murr hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Ben Malgeri belted a solo homer to open a 2-0 lead. After a single, Nick Morreale (Loss, 0-1) worked a double-play groundout to end the inning. He pitched a season-high five innings and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Erie starter Carlos Pena (Win, 7-6) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. He walked Jimmy Glowenke, snapping a stretch of 14 consecutive batters retired, before Ismael Munguia singled to right field. With two runners on and two outs, Victor Bericoto flied out to deep center field to end the inning.

The SeaWolves plated two runs in the sixth to open a 4-0 lead. A run scored on a fielding error by Justin Wishkoski and a second run came home on a bases-loaded walk by Ben Malgeri.

Wil Jensen pitched two scoreless relief innings for the Flying Squirrels, striking out four.

In the top of the ninth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with no outs against former Richmond pitcher Matt Seelinger. After back-to-back strikeouts, Carter Howell scored on a wild pitch to break up the shutout bid. Seelinger responded with a strikeout on the next pitch to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Wednesday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (6-7, 4.16) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Troy Melton (7-8, 5.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Akron RubberDucks in their final homestand of the 2024 season next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.