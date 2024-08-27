Samuel Basallo Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday morning that catcher Samuel Basallo has been promoted from the Double-A Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 106 games this season, Basallo slashed .289/.355/.465 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 55 RBI and nine stolen bases. The Orioles No. 3 prospect led the Baysox in batting average, hits (115), on-base percentage, slugging percentage and multi-hit games (30).

Among Eastern League hitters, the 20-year-old led the league in hits, ranked second in total bases (185), tied for fourth in homers, seventh in slugging percentage and 10th in RBI.

MLB's No. 11 prospect began this season on the Opening Day roster and hit his first Double-A homer on April 16 vs Altoona.

On April 28, Basallo registered his fourth multi-homer game of his career and his first at Double-A with a pair of home runs at Richmond.

From May 21 - June 12, Basallo set a new career-long on-base streak by reaching base in 19 consecutive games. He batted .356 (26-for-73) with a .420 on-base percentage during this span.

On June 7, Basallo hit his 10th homer of the season and became just the ninth teenager to hit double-digit homers in a single season at the Double-A level since 2005. He's the first teenager to hit double-digit homers in an Eastern League season since Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On July 2, Basallo became the 14th Baysox player in franchise history to be named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game and the first since Adley Rutschman was named in 2021.

In August, Basallo slashed .363/.419/.563 with seven doubles, three homers and 15 RBI in 22 games. He led all Eastern League qualified hitters with 29 hits and struck out only 13 times over nine walks.

Basallo was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 20-25 after batting .421 with four extra base hits, a homer and six RBI against Erie at home.

In 43 games played in the second half of the season, Basallo slashed .303/.387/.484 and recorded 10 doubles, six homers and 23 RBI with 22 walks over 31 strikeouts.

Defensively, Basallo caught 45 games behind the plate and caught 17 base runners stealing, tied for 11th-most in the Eastern League. He played 28 games at first base and committed only one error in 182 total chances (.995 fielding percentage).

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native debuted professionally in 2021 after signing as an international free agent on January 15, 2021. Basallo debuted in Bowie in 2023 for the final week of the regular season and batted .467 with a double and two RBI in four games.

Basallo concludes his time with the Baysox with a slash line of .295/.360/.472 with 23 doubles, 16 homers, 57 RBI, and nine stolen bases in 110 Double-A games.

This is Basallo's first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Baysox begin a six-game road trip against the Akron RubberDucks today at 12:05 pm from Canal Park.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium for the final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are available and on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2024

Samuel Basallo Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Bowie Baysox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.