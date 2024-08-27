Senators Down Sea Dogs, 11-4
August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 11-4 Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators jumped on top early with four runs in the 2nd inning, then built up to 11 runs as they scored in four consecutive innings from the 4th to the 7th. Portland scored one run in the 3rd and three runs in the 9th for their total of four runs.
THE BIG PLAY
The Senators led 4-1 going into the 4th inning before J.T. Arruda and Robert Hassell III both homered in the inning to extend the lead to 7-1.
FILIBUSTERS
Andry Lara allowed one run on two hits and struck out five in 5.2 innings to earn his ninth win with the Sens... J.T. Arruda's homer in the 4th was his third of the year and Robert Hassell III's was his fourth... Cortland Lawson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored... All four of the Sens' runs scored in the 2nd inning came with two outs... Marquis Grissom Jr. and Tyler Schoff each threw a scoreless inning in relief... The Sens outhit Portland 15 to 6.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.
