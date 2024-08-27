Curve Catch Cats Napping in Tuesday Night Win

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Nick Cimillo was responsible for plating all three of Altoona's runs scored on Tuesday night as the Curve defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-1, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Cimillo knocked a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Curve a 2-1 lead. Kervin Pichardo singled to open the frame before Sammy Siani drew a walk and Tsung-Che Cheng bunted them into scoring position. Later in the eighth inning, Cimillo reached on a throwing error by Charles McAdoo, allowing Siani to score to make it a 3-1 lead.

Top Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson drew two walks in his team debut and started a game-ending double play with a slick backhanded stop in the top of the ninth inning.

Nick Dombkowski turned in his best start of the season on Tuesday night. After setting down five straight hitters to start the game, New Hampshire's Devonte Brown smacked a solo homer to take a 1-0 lead and after Ryan McCarty singled, Dombkowski set down ten straight hitters to finish his outing. Dombkowski struck out a career-high eight batters in five innings, needing just 66 pitches to work through his outing.

Grant Ford followed Dombkowski with two scoreless innings, allowing just two baserunners, and earned the win. Jack Carey earned the save, tossing the final two innings without allowing a run or hit.

Yoyner Fajardo added two hits in the win as Altoona's offense drew more walks (7) than strikeouts (5) at the plate.

Altoona continues their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Wednesday night. RHP Emmanuel Chapman is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Lazaro Estrada slated to start for the Fisher Cats.

