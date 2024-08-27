Rizzo Homers On Rehab, Jones Delivers in Series Opening Win Over Reading
August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 4-2 in a late inning thriller on Tuesday night in their series opener at TD Bank Ballpark.
The Patriots have won three straight games and nine of their last 12 contests. Somerset pitchers struck out 10+ batters for the fourth consecutive game.
In Somerset's last 12 games since 8/13, the Patriots bullpen has pitched to a Double-A best 1.20 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 62 K in 52.2 IP and opponents' batting .130.
Paired with a Portland loss, Somerset's win cut their Eastern League Northeast Division deficit to 2.5 games.
RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K) did not factor into a decision, firing 5 IP with 5 K in his 24th appearance of the season. Over his last four starts, Vrieling has complied a 1.57 ERA with 22 K in 23 IP and a 0.74 WHIP. In nine outings since the start of July, Vrieling has posted a 2.85 ERA over 47.1 IP with 38 K and a 1.04 WHIP. The Yankees No. 28 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with 10 W (T-2nd), 119 K (7th), and 130 IP (3rd).
RHP Ian Hamilton (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) earned the win, striking out three over 1.1 perfect IP in the second game of his MLB rehab assignment. Hamilton has thrown 2.1 perfect IP over his two games on rehab with 6 K. Between his first two outings with Somerset, Hamilton retired the first six batters he faced via strikeout on 24 total pitches for 19 strikes.
1B Anthony Rizzo (2-for-2, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the third game of his MLB rehab assignment to open the scoring. Rizzo played four innings at first base, his first time playing defense since his final game before injury with the Yankees on 6/16. Rizzo's blast traveled 383 ft. at 106 MPH off the bat.
3B Jon Berti (0-for-3) played five innings at third base in his third game of MLB rehab assignment.
CF Spencer Jones (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B) laced the go-ahead two-run triple in the 8th inning as part of a three-hit night. Jones has supplied the Patriots go-ahead hit in back-to-back games, after his go-ahead RBI-single in the 5th inning of Sunday's game in Portland. The Yankees No. 2 prospect is batting .312/.389/.494 in August with 2 HR, 9 XBH, and 14 RBI in 20 games. Jones has four multi-hit games over his last seven contests and 28 total multi-hit performances this season. Jones has reached base in four straight and eight of his last nine games.
