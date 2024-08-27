Clifford Leads the Way as Ponies Hold off Goats

August 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Ryan Clifford hit the game-tying solo home run and drove in the go-ahead run as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 in the series opener at Dunkin' Park Tuesday night. The Rumble Ponies (28-23, 63-55) have now won seven of their last eight games.

In the sixth, with the Rumble Ponies down 2-1, Clifford led off the frame belting a home run into the second deck in right field, his 15th of the season, that tied the game at two. In the top of the seventh, with the bases loaded and one out, Clifford hit an RBI groundout to first to put Binghamton ahead 3-2. Clifford has now reached base in ten consecutive games and has 46 RBIs on the season.

Jordan Geber (4-3) earned the win allowed only two runs over six innings. Cam Robinson pitched two scoreless frames in relief and Carlos Guzman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down his second save of the season.

Binghamton got on the board first in the second inning. With Alex Ramírez off third and two outs, Stanley Consuegra hit a pop up that was dropped in front of home plate by the catcher, scoring Ramírez.

Hartford (27-24,65-54) scored their two runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Kyle Datres hit a two-out, two-run double that gave Hartford a 2-1 lead.

Wyatt Young extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a single to begin the first. He reached base twice and has now tied Clifford for the Rumble Ponies' longest on-base streak this year.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series in Hartford on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford is now tied with Jeremiah Jackson for the team lead in home runs...Binghamton has won four consecutive games against Hartford, all at Dunkin' Park...Binghamton improves to 17-4 on the road in the second half...Guzman extended his Double-A scoreless streak to seven appearances, spanning 11 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.