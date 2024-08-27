Romero Ropes First Double-A Hit in 11-4 Loss

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania- The Portland Sea Dogs (33-18, 69-51) fall 11-4 to the Harrisburg Senators (21-31, 59-62) on Tuesday night.

Mikey Romero notched his first Double-A hit while recording a multi-RBI game. Jonathan Brand pitched a perfect 1.0 innings with two strikeouts.

Harrisburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second after scoring four runs on five singles and a passed ball.

Portland countered in the top of the third with an RBI groundout from Romero to get on the board.

A two-run blast from J.T. Arruda and a solo shot from Robert Hassell III extended a 7-1 lead in the fourth. Harrisburg continued, scoring four runs over the next three frames before Portland attempted to claw back.

The Sea Dogs mustered three runs in the top of the ninth after an RBI single from Corey Rosier ignited the scoring. Tyler McDonough grounded into a force out to drive in a run while Romero collected his second RBI-groundout of the night but Portland fell short, 11-4.

RHP Andry Lara (9-6, 3.73 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out five. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-2, 4.80 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing four runs (3 ER) on six hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to FNB Field for game two of a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators tomorrow, August 28th, 2024. Game two is slated for 6:30pm. Portland will send RHP Isaac Coffey (10-2, 3.34 ERA) to the mound while Harrisburg will start RHP Chase Solesky (1-4, 3.25 ERA).

