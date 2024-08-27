Baysox Tuesday Afternoon Rally Falls Short in Series Opening Loss to Akron

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a Tuesday afternoon affair to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, 5-3 from Canal Park.

Bowie (25-27, 57-63), had to overcome an early deficit in the series opener. Right-handed starter Cameron Weston only allowed three hits through five innings on Tuesday, but all three left the yard for Akron (34-18, 71-50). C.J. Kayfus opened the scoring for the RubberDucks with a solo shot in the first inning. Two frames later, Cooper Ingle added a two-run bomb for Akron, before Yordys Valdes also took Weston (L, 5-8) deep with a two-run shot in the fifth.

After just one baserunner in the first four innings, Frederick Bencosme hammered a first pitch solo home run to get the Baysox on the board in the bottom of the fifth. It was the eighth home run of the season for Bencosme, who has homered in two of his last four games for Bowie. That was the only run the Baysox would plate against RubberDucks right-handed starter Trenton Denholm (W, 3-1) who scattered five hits through seven frames on Tuesday.

The top of Bowie's lineup attempted to lead a comeback charge late. After a two-out walk to Enrique Bradfield Jr, a balk moved him into scoring position, where he was singled home as part of a two-hit day from Dylan Beavers. After Beavers swiped second, Silas Ardoin would follow with his second hit of the contest to plate Beavers and make it a 5-3 Akron lead.

However, that's all the closer Bowie would get on the afternoon, as Akron's right-handed reliever Alaska Abney (S, 1) would come on to get the final four outs of the game.

Tuesday afternoon's defeat puts the Baysox nine games behind the RubberDucks in the Eastern League Southwest division second half standings with 17 games remaining on the regular season schedule. Bowie and Akron resume their six-game series on Wednesday, as the Baysox send right-hander Trace Bright (0-10, 4.39 ERA) to the hill to counter RubberDucks right-hander Tommy Mace (7-5, 3.85 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Canal Park in Akron.

The final Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 - Sunday, September 8 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Promotions for Tuesday include Military Appreciation Night with a half-price box seat ticket to those who show proof of military service. Wednesday is Woof Wednesday with all leashed and properly vaccinated dogs welcome. There will also be a High School College Fair to interested high school students. Come and get a FREE ticket and meet with universities, colleges and trade schools. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Terry Glaze and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. It's also HBCU Divine Nine Night as we highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their sororities and fraternities in our community. Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with us as well and have a chance at winning a FREE large pizza from one of many local eateries. Friday is Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake night. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Straw Beach Hat giveaway. Saturday is a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway night to the first 750 fans ages 13 and up. Join us for our 2nd Annual Circus Night featuring aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, stilt walkers and more! There will also be postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and a Birdland Celebration with an autographed player photo giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages three and up. There will also be a Meet the Team autograph and photo session from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm. All fans can run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

