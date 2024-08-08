Tonight's Somerset Patriots Game Rescheduled as Part of Doubleheader Saturday, August 10
August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies game scheduled for Thursday, August 8 has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 10 beginning at 4:05 pm. The doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games. Fans with tickets for August 10 will be able to enjoy both games.
Fans with tickets to the August 8 game can redeem them for any future 2024 Patriots home game at TD Bank Ballpark.
The fireworks show presented by Somerset County Park Foundation scheduled for August 8 has been moved to Tuesday, August 27.
