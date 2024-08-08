Cats & Wolves Washed out Thursday

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-21, 42-59) and Erie SeaWolves (20-15, 58-44) were held off the field at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, due to inclement weather. The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves will make up for Thursday's postponement with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10, with game one scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM EDT.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves are even in the six-game series with one win apiece through two games. Despite trailing in the bottom of the eighth, New Hampshire took Wednesday's day game, 5-4. The Cats knocked three doubles to plate two runs in the Wednesday win and evened the season series with the SeaWolves at four wins apiece. New Hampshire visited UPMC Park in Erie from June 4-9 and returned to Manchester with a series split.

New Hampshire and Erie are scheduled to resume the series on Friday, August 9 at 6:35 PM EDT. Fisher Cats RHP Abdiel Mendoza (6-7, 3.45 ERA) is slotted for his fourth start with New Hampshire of the season, while Erie RHP and Detroit's No. 10 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Troy Melton (6-6, 4.41 ERA) gets the nod for the SeaWolves.

The remaining promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night on Friday, August 8, presented by Dartmouth Health. 90s Night is Saturday, August 10 with a fanny pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.