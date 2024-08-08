Nine Hits Not Enough in Thursday Afternoon Defeat

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, Maine - J.C. Flowers set down ten straight hitters out of the Curve bullpen, but Altoona dropped a 4-2 decision on Thursday afternoon to the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Altoona has lost three straight games to begin their week-long series with Portland.

Despite picking up at least nine hits for the sixth time in the last nine games, the Curve offense left nine runners on base and went just 2-for-7 with men in scoring position in the third game of their series with the Sea Dogs.

Altoona earned a run in the top of the first inning when Matt Fraizer drove in Tsung-Che Cheng with a sacrifice fly. Altoona added another in the second when Yoyner Fajardo singled home Tres Gonzalez to build a 2-0 lead for Altoona, however, lefty Anthony Solometo was touched for two runs in the bottom of the second to draw the game even.

Solometo in his first start back from a stint on the Development List and with the Bradenton Marauders, allowed two runs on two hits, walked a pair and hit a bat in 1.2 innings pitched. He threw 45 pitches, 24 strikes before handing the ball off to Flowers. Flowers turned in one of the best relief performances of the season by a Curve pitcher, setting down ten straight hitters with a pair of strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Portland snagged the lead in the sixth inning when Tyler Miller drove in a run with a groundout off of Grant Ford. The Sea Dogs added another run in the seventh when Philip Sykes singled home Corey Rozier. Jack Carey finished the day on the mound for the Curve with a scoreless eighth inning.

Altoona's offense was shut down by the Portland bullpen who set down ten straight hitters to finish the game. Jacob Webb, Christopher Troye and Zach Bryant covered the final 4.2 innings on the mound for the Sea Dogs.

Nick Cimillo extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a pair of singles in the defeat. Fajardo and Sammy Siani each had two hits to pace the Curve offense and extend their hitting streaks to seven games.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Altoona sends LHP Nick Dombkowski to the mound with RHP David Sandlin on the bump for the Sea Dogs.

