Flying Squirrels, Yard Goats Postponed Thursday

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday's game between the Flying Squirrels and the Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday evening. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 5:05 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The Flying Squirrels and Yard Goats are still scheduled to play a single game on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for Thursday's game can redeem them for tickets to any remaining 2024 Flying Squirrels regular-season home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

Friday features the Ardillas Voladoras Wrestler Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Flagstop Carwash with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game. Fireworks also follow Saturday's doubleheader.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

