Thursday's Rumble Ponies' Game at Somerset Postponed

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Thursday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Saturday with the first game getting underway at 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Pregame coverage on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network will begin at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

