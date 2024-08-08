Thursday's Rumble Ponies' Game at Somerset Postponed
August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Thursday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Saturday with the first game getting underway at 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Pregame coverage on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network will begin at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.
