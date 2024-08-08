Thursday August 8 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Postponed Due to Rain
August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Reading Fightin Phils game on Thursday, Aug. 8 has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 10. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m.
The game between the RubberDucks and Fightin Phils on Friday, Aug. 9 will be played as scheduled at 7:05 p.m.
The doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 10 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game are valid for the entire doubleheader.
Fans with a ticket to the Aug. 8 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2024 regular season based on availability including the Aug. 10 doubleheader.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
