Harrisburg Senators at Bowie Baysox Game Thursday Postponed
August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators and Bowie Baysox game scheduled for Thursday, August 8 has been postponed due to impending weather in the Bowie area. The game Friday is still on for 7:05 p.m. Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday at 5:05 p.m. with two seven-inning games.
The Senators return home Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Check out the Harrisburg Senators Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Thursday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Bowie Baysox
- Flying Squirrels, Yard Goats Postponed Thursday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Harrisburg Senators at Bowie Baysox Game Thursday Postponed - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs Flatten Curve in 4-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Broome County School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Program Teaming up with Local Businesses for Back to School Supplies Drive - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Nine Hits Not Enough in Thursday Afternoon Defeat - Altoona Curve
- August 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.