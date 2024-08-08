Harrisburg Senators at Bowie Baysox Game Thursday Postponed

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators and Bowie Baysox game scheduled for Thursday, August 8 has been postponed due to impending weather in the Bowie area. The game Friday is still on for 7:05 p.m. Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday at 5:05 p.m. with two seven-inning games.

The Senators return home Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2024

