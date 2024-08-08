Fightin Phils and RubberDucks Rained out Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Akron, OH) - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 13, through Sunday, August 18, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults will receive an Alec Bohm bobblehead with his walk-up song, presented by FirstEnergy Stadium. The first 2,000 adults will get a Bryson Stott R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt on Wednesday, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Thursday is Recovery Awareness Night, presented by Berks Counseling Center and SOS Berks. It will also feature an appearance by former Bachelorette Contestant Zac Clark. Thursday and Friday both also feature fireworks and Friday's show is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and Reading Truck. Saturday is the 26th Annual Harley Night and the evening will conclude with fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation. The series ends Sunday with a Ranger Suarez bobblehead for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

