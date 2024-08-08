Thursday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - Thursday's game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 10 at 5:05 p.m. with a second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Tickets for Thursday's game may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2024 regular season game of equal or lesser value.

Friday's game is still scheduled for 7:05 pm with gates opening at 6:00 pm.

Friday is Grateful Dead Night and a Grateful Dead T-Shirt giveaway to those who purchase a special ticket with postgame fireworks to follow.

