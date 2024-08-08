August 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN AGAIN Despite trailing in the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs came back to beat the Altoona Curve last night, 13-8 at Hadlock Field. Alex Binelas ignited the scoring with a two-run single after both Anthony and Campbell reached on singles to extend their on-base streaks. Altoona scored a run in the top of the second after a successful double steal. Sammy Siani stole home to cut the lead in half. In the bottom of the second, Campbell hit an RBI single to score Luis Ravelo and extend a two-run lead. A sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Teel put Portland up by three. The Curve tied the game in the top of the third scoring three runs. An RBI double from Abrahan Gutierrez highlighted the scoring. Marrero blasted his first homer of the game to right-center field in the bottom of the third to put Portland back on top, 5-4. Tsung-Che Cheng countered with a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to give Altoona their first lead of the series, 8-5. Anthony roped his third hit of the day in the bottom of the sixth. The RBI single put Portland within two.

THE EIGHTH INNING Portland sent eleven to the plate last night in the eighth inning to score seven runs on six hits. Marrero smoked his second homer of the night to lead off the inning and put Portland within one. A bases-clearing double from Blaze Jordan gave the Sea Dogs a 10-8 lead. Marrero capped the inning with his fourth hit of the night. A two-run double put Portland on top by five and completed the comeback, 13-8.

THE ELIH MARRERO GAME Catcher Elih Marrero blasted two home runs with a pair of doubles in last night's win. He also drove home three runs and scored three runs. It was the first multi-homer game of his career and tied a career-high in hits. Marrero was also catching last night and threw out two would-be base stealers.

ROMAN ANTHONY ALSO STANDS OUT Roman Anthony also had a very strong night at the plate recording four hits with two runs and one RBI. It was just the second time in his career he had four hits in a game and the first time since August 15, 2023 with the High-A Greenville Drive.

THE STREAKS CONTINUE Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony both extended their on base streaks last night in the first inning with a pair of singles. Campbell has now reached base in 23 consecutive games batting .352 (31-for-88) with ten doubles and 13 RBI. He also has swiped 10 bases while only being caught twice. Anthony is hitting .346 (28-for-81) in his 19 game on base streak with four doubles, a triple and four home runs. He also has 13 RBI. Campbell's streak is the longest active in the Eastern League and the longest of the season for a Sea Dog.

SEA DOGS STAY STRONG After losing four straight games from July 20th to the 24th, the Sea Dogs have gone on a tear. With another win last night, Portland has won 11 of their last 12 games.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Sea Dogs have the best batting average (.267) in Double-A and also lead the level in runs scored (553), doubles (228), RBI (509), OBP (.351), SLG (.426) and OPS (.777). They also rank fifth in walks (406) and seventh in stolen bases (150). The pitching staff ranks first in saves (21) and seventh in ERA (4.54).

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are 2.5 games out of first place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 4.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. Both the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 10.0 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 8, 2009 - Portland plays their second career game at Fenway Park, defeating the Bowie Baysox 3-2. Jason Place homered over the Green Monster and finished with 3 RBI. Ryne Miller earned his first Double-A win, hurling two scoreless innings of relief.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins makes his 19th start for the Sea Dogs today. Dobbins last pitched on August 2nd against the Erie SeaWolves and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out four. Dobbins has faced the Curve once. On May 31st he tossed 7.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight. The eight strikeouts and 7.0 innings both matched a season-high for Dobbins.

