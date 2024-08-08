Thursday's Yard Goats Game Rained out in Richmond

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Thursday's Yard Goats game in Richmond, Virginia has been rained out and will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 5:05 PM.

