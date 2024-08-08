Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Broome County School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Program Teaming up with Local Businesses for Back to School Supplies Drive

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Broome County School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Program are happy to announce they are teaming up with local businesses and media for a 2024 Back to School Supplies Drive. This year's Supplies Drive will take place August 12 - August 24 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union and FOX 40.

With another school year around the corner the need for supplies is greater than ever. All community members are encouraged to donate any unused school supplies, which will be donated to local area school children in need. Supplies being collected include but are not limited to the following: backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, boxes of crayons, boxes of markers, colored pencils, scissors, notebooks, folders, glue bottles or sticks, pencil pouches, and any other supplies fit for the upcoming school year.

All members who donate an item will receive a voucher good for a special Buy One, Get One ticket offer to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the Reading Fightin Phils at Mirabito Stadum on Saturday, August 24 at 6:07 p.m. Vouchers will be distributed at the time of donation and must be turned into the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office for tickets to the August 24 game. There is a strict 2 voucher limit per person.

In addition to Mirabito Stadium, the Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce the following locations where fans can donate supplies:

Verizon Wireless - 601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790 (inside Oakdale Commons)

Verizon Wireless - 3951 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal, NY 13850

Mirabito Energy Products - 879-891 Upper Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 (Next to SUNY Broome)

Mirabito Energy Products - 215 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905

Mirabito Energy Products - 33 S Washington Street, Binghamton, NY 13903 (Commons)

Staples - 3701 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal, NY 13850

