Sea Dogs Flatten Curve in 4-2 Win

August 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (23-11, 59-44) win their third straight with a 4-2 victory over the Altoona Curve (15-21, 44-61) on Thursday afternoon. They have now won 12 of their last 13 games.

Abraham Liendo notched his first Double-A hit on a two-RBI day. Jacob Webb fanned three in 2.2 scoreless in relief to earn his eighth win while Zach Bryant retired the side with two punchouts to earn his third save.

Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a sacrifice fly from Matt Frazier. In the top of the second, Altoona doubled their lead with an RBI single from Yoyner Fajardo.

Abrham Liendo tied the game with his first hit in Double-A in the bottom of the second. A two-run single evened the score at two.

An RBI groundout from Tyler Miller with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Portland their first lead before an RBI single from Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the seventh doubled the Portland lead and completed the scoring, 4-2.

RHP Jacob Webb (8-3, 3.75 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. Christopher Troye (4) earned the hold with a perfect inning and two strikeouts. Zach Bryant (3) earned the save pitching a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Grant Ford (2-2, 4.35 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 9th, 2024 for game four of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. RHP David Sandlin (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Altoona will send LHP Nick Dombkowksi (3-2, 2.70 ERA) to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.